Sir, – Given that I am both a vet and a farmer, I know a little about both horses and driving on rural Irish roads. I know to slow down and pass horses very carefully.

But I have always wondered why, just like Brian O’Brien (Letters, June 4th), the horses always travel in groups and block the road by travelling two or three abreast?

Now I have the answer. They are simply copying the cyclists. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD ALLEN.

Sligo.