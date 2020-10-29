Cycle ways, trees and pedestrians

Sir, – Olivia Kelly reports that mature trees are being taken into account by the designers of the planned Fairview cycleway (“Irish Water, Dublin City Council and NTA fail to agree on Clontarf to city scheme”, Home News, October 27th). But what about the interest of mature pedestrians such as myself?

The pedestrian path, for example, along the embankment between Sutton Cross and the James Larkin Road has been narrowed to widen the existing cycleway. I find the path is now too narrow to walk on safely in gusty or strong winds. The narrower pathway also results in walkers sometimes being cheek by jowl with speeding e-bikes, scooters and mini pelotons of Lycra-clad cyclists. Some of the latter overtake slower cyclists by aggressively intruding into the path of pedestrians.

The Green Party and trendy City Hall officials seem to regard pedestrians, people pushing buggies and those with mobility issues as lower in the pecking order than cyclists, trees and even seagulls. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside, Dublin 13.