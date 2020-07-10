‘Cute-hoor politics’ and parliamentary language

Sir, – The expression “cute-hoor politics”, which was used in the Dáil by Labour leader Alan Kelly, is simply not acceptable. The Irish Times report of July 8th tells us that this assertion was rejected by An Taoiseach, who presumably had to repeat the offending words. We should be able to look to our political leaders to set examples in speech and behaviour that we as citizens would do well to follow. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT A SHARPE,

Cootehill,

Co Cavan