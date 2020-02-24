Sir, – Computer scientist Larry Tesler has died and yet to most he is an unknown figure, but his work is a part of every working day – he developed “cut, copy and paste” for computers and word processors. This technology is the bane of school teachers who see so much of Wikipedia directly cut and pasted into students’ work, although generally without attribution. The teachers themselves cannot complain as most of their school reports are cut and pasted from a collection of wise, and proof-read, words of wisdom and inspiration.

No office would survive today without his contribution and yet few would know of his work or passing.

Vale Larry Tesler, and in honour of him some of this letter was cut and pasted.– Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.