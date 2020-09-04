Culture, inclusiveness and tradition

Sir, – Finn McRedmond’s article on the BBC’s “Rule Britannia” controversy (“Culture wars now a proxy for political debate”, Opinion & Analysis, September 3rd), and Gary Doyle’s letter on broadcasting the Angelus (September 3rd), both touch on issues of inclusiveness and tradition.

Mr Doyle, explicitly, and Finn McRedmond, implicitly, take the view that because something doesn’t agree in all respects with a multicultural emphasis, those who currently enjoy that thing should have to give it up.

In other words, something which a majority enjoys should be replaced by something which they probably would not.

They both seem to regard the value of cultural tradition as of no merit.

I happen to enjoy the Last Night of the Proms and, when I see it, appreciate the tranquillity before the storm of a minute of the Angelus.

Can I therefore suggest that if a couple of hours a year of communal singing or a minute in the evening of the peace of the Angelus are not to your liking, then please find something else to watch and leave the rest of us alone. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I note in Gary Doyle’s letter regarding the Angelus that the buzz words “secular, diverse, multicultural and multi-faith” are used to describe Ireland.

Ireland is first and foremost a Christian country. As an agnostic, I have no problem acknowledging this fact and, contrary to the prevailing dogma, I believe it is something we should be cherishing and protecting in the brave new multicultural world. Irish culture has been rooted in Christianity for over 1,500 years and is still part and parcel of our culture today, from saying hello in the Irish language, to the religious symbolism in our Constitution, to the religious symbolism in our flags and emblems, to our national holiday. You take away Christianity and what is left of Irish identity? A bland miasma of meaninglessness which stands for nothing and represents nobody. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.

A chara, – While some people object to our traditional practice of broadcasting the Angelus, I believe that most Irish people would like to see it continue, as I do. It provides a quiet moment for all to pause, be reflective and quiet, saying a short prayer if they wish, which are all good. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.

Sir, – It is hard to know which is more monotonous, listening to the Angelus or listening to complaints about it. In its favour, the Angelus makes for easier listening than the last 20 Irish Eurovision entries. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.