Sir. – I read in “‘Wet wipes ban needed’ to combat storm water overflows” (News, November 12th) that, while we slept, my neighbours and I have been relocated to west Cork, somewhere south of Inchigeelagh.

The residents of Ennis South will be similarly shocked to wake and find that they are now a suburb of Limerick City.

We had foolishly thought that our travel was limited to five kilometres! – Yours, etc,

TOM LOWRY,

Shannon,

Co Clare.