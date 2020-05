Sir, – I have listened carefully to the official instructions relating to Covid-19 since we entered a lockdown back in March. At the end of each week we have been told that the week ahead is either crucial or critical.

It’s now 100 days since the general election in February. It would seem that the words crucial and critical do not apply to those elected to form a government. – Yours, etc,

CLARE BALFE,

Dublin 7.