Critical infrastructure and cyber-protection

Sir, – The long overdue announcement of the steps being taken to protect the economy from cyber-attack is to be welcomed (“Cyber-attack on Irish data centres critical infrastructure would badly hit economy, report warns”, News, December 27th). However this raises a number of fundamental questions.

Given the rapid pace of the evolution of the technology behind cyber-attacks, does the technical competence exist within the public service to assist in the drafting of such complex legislation?

How can we be sure that by the time the legislation is drafted that it reflects current technology?

During the past few weeks of the current Dáil sitting, the public has been treated to quite infantile spats with no substance. Where will the expertise come from with the current or future crop of TDs to understand the complexity of the topic before them?

It was rather ironic that the adjacent article on the front page of Friday’s Irish Times reported on the use of PPS numbers to verify voter ID at elections (News, December 27th). This is yet another glaring example of how politicians have failed miserably to grasp the issue of national identity cards. In almost all EU member states national identity cards are carried by all citizens.

Never once have I heard any objections from my European colleagues on the subject, as it is as natural as having a current driving licence.

In the past, Ireland followed the regressive thinking of the British establishment in refusing national identity cards. With the departure of the UK from the EU next month, perhaps Ireland can drag itself into line with the rest of the EU member states.

If the politicians cannot get this done, there is little hope of having any meaningful, time-relevant legislation on cyber-protection. – Yours, etc,

JOE GREALY,

Newbridge,

Co Kildare.

A chara, – Is the front page report on the damage that a cyber-attack might do to our economy similar to the advice for cap wearers in years gone by. Beware of the big wind as it might blow your cap off.

So you either (a) stayed out of the wind, or (b) used bailing twine to improve security, or (c) kept your cap in a place the wind would never find it.

I suspect cyber-security is based on the same safe-cap principles. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.