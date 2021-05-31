Crisis in the Mediterranean

Sir, – You are to be commended for your recent editorial and opinion piece that highlighted the shockingly high number of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean this year (“The Irish Times view on Mediterranean migration: ‘No Europe for you today’” (May 27th). It is important to maintain attention on one of the main issues of our time. Hopefully, European leaders will eventually show enough solidarity and put in place a functioning migration system that is based on basic human decency. – Yours, etc,

TOM NOLAN,

London.