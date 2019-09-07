Cricket is like a box of chocolates

Sir, – Reading through the sports pages on September 5th, I was amused to see the caption on the picture accompanying the piece summarising day one of the cricket Ashes test in Old Trafford as telling us that Ben Stokes had caught out the Australian batsman with “a yorkie”.

Maybe this is a new form of chocolate delivery invented by the English bowlers in desperation to try and tempt the ever-resistant Steve Smith to play a loose shot, but thankfully I see it has been corrected in the web edition to what was indeed bowled, “a yorker”. – Yours, etc,

PAUL O’DONOHOE,

Rush,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Caught by a yorkie? Lucky it wasn’t one of those large Toblerones that everyone buys at airports. – Yours, etc,

PETER SKINNER,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.