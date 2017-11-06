Credit where it’s due

Sir, – On Tuesday morning last I attended St Michael’s hospital in Dún Laoghaire for an X-ray. At 7.40pm on the same day I received a text message from my GP saying that the X-ray showed up no problems, On Thursday I went to the same hospital for a blood test and at about 8pm my GP phoned me to say that no serious issues showed up on the test results.

Apart from the good news for me, I thought that the level of care and efficiency from both the hospital and my GP was absolutely outstanding and in my case, free of charge! – Yours, etc,

BRUCE ASHMORE,

Monkstown, Co Dublin.