Creches and a profit-driven system

Sir, – For many years we have developed a system of childcare that has been rooted in labour force requirements rather than the needs and rights of the child. The core reason was the perception that funding would be unobtainable otherwise. This comes home to roost in perceiving children as units of potential profit. It is also a factor in the inadequate recognition of staff who are endeavouring to roll back that concept and who work tirelessly as educators that have a deep vocation for quality work with young children.

Can the Government finally offer true leadership, turn that perception on its head, and give early years education professionals proper recognition and remuneration? Let these professionals fix this situation with their knowledge and skills, and offer our young fellow citizens environments that nurture, develop, and above all care and respect them.

Over my many years working with staff and students, as well as directly with the children, this sector has grown to become professional, skilled and among world leaders in understanding the value of play, high-quality environments and excellence in interacting with children.

Let not the terrible behaviour of some who put profit above the needs of children and who risk serious harm to those in their care stand as the norm. They are not, and let all those wonderful early years educators who do a wonderful job, day in and day out, be seen and heard as the true exemplars of this growing profession. – Yours, etc,

IMELDA GRAHAM,

Killucan,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Why do we have our Constitution? Is it just so we can tell the whole world that we are a true republic, deeply concerned about the rights and protections for all our citizens, including our children?

Children are not properly looked after by this State because to do so would interfere in the economic output created by their loving parents. Why do we pay our taxes? To help pay off the national debt? To pay back the loans that the State guaranteed in the aftermath of the property crash?

Children should not be treated this way and in fact their constitutional rights are not being protected properly by governments that simply look only at the economic benefits they get from having the care of children delegated to the private creche industry. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CLANCY,

Galway.