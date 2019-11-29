Creativity in the Leaving Cert

Sir, – Roddy Doyle’s assertion that the Leaving Cert “actively discourages” creativity (Home News, November 27th) is out of date, at least in regard to English, the subject he once taught.

Twenty-five per cent of the English exam is set aside for an essay. The students get to choose from seven options and of these seven options two are short stories and one is a piece of aesthetic, descriptive, writing. Students are encouraged to attempt these if their talents lie in that direction. While it is true to say that the students should get more time to complete these essays, it is not true to say that they are discouraged from traditional forms of creativity. – Yours, etc,

CONOR MURPHY,

English Teacher,

Skibbereen

Community School,

Skibbereen, Co Cork.