Sir, – A pair of cranes are nesting on the midland bogs, for the first time for some 300 years (News, May 3rd). They will lift the spirits of all wildlife lovers to new heights. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport, Co Mayo.

Sir, – I hope the stork will visit the cranes soon. – Yours, etc,

MARY FARRELL,

Dublin 8.