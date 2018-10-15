Sir, – I cannot think of any biscuit that I would consider boring (October 13th), but my vote for the most annoying biscuit must go to cream crackers, regardless of brand. These square biscuits tempt one into loading them up with toppings of cheese, tomato, chutney, etc, but then they usually break, making a mess. A square shape is mechanically weak, so the manufacturers should consider an X-shaped ridge across one or both sides of the cracker, which would increase its strength. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE REYNOLDS,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.