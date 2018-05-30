Crackdown on single-use plastics
Sir, – Further to “EU announces crackdown on single-use and harmful plastics” (News, May 29th), presumably the plastic tags on political posters will in future be considered single-use plastic and be banned under the new EU rules? – Yours, etc,
HILARY CARR,
Stillorgan, Co Dublin.
Sir, – I wince when I see someone take a three-second sip of water from a disposable plastic cup that will take about 500 years to degrade. The move against single-use plastics is most welcome. – Yours, etc,
MARY BYRNE,
Bray,
Co Wicklow.