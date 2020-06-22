Covid in the North East

Sir, – Is it any surprise Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the north east region?. I am currently sitting in Cavan General A&E with my 14-year-old daughter waiting for assessment after a cycling incident.

In the past six hours of our wait I have yet to see a single chair wiped down or door handle disinfected. At one stage we were sharing this 4m x 5m space with eight other patients awaiting assessment, sitting shoulder to shoulder.

Good to see they are not taking this seriously in HSE North East. Get ready for the second wave, Dr Tony Holohan. – Yours, etc,

TIARNACH RONAGHAN,

Monaghan.