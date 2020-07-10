Covid-19 tracker app

Sir, – I commend the HSE and everyone who participated in the design and release of the Covid-19 tracking mobile app for Ireland. Whether it is the use of plain language, simple navigation, the clear analytics display, the friendly emojis, or the empathy of a daily greeting and acknowledgement of how you are feeling, this app is an example of a great user experience. – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I downloaded the new Covid-19 app but received a notification to say that contact tracing will not work as my phone does not support this. My phone is an iPhone 6! There must be lots of others in the same boat so there may be large numbers of people downloading the app but many fewer with functioning contact tracing. – Yours, etc,

JOHN COLEMAN,

Ballymote,

Co Sligo.