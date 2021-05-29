Covid-19 – the long road to recovery

Sir, – I tested positive for the corona virus on December 28th, 2020, and was admitted to hospital on January 2nd. I was then admitted to intensive care where I was critically ill on a ventilator in an induced coma for three months. I woke up in April to find I was unable to walk, lift anything with my hands, and totally reliant on the nurses to assist me.

Gradually I improved enough to leave intensive care to begin rehabilitation, which is continuing to this day. I am only beginning to recover and walk. I still need help, and at present I rely on an oxygen mask.

I am writing about this because I believe the majority of people have no idea about the impact of Covid-19 on the health of individuals, the effect of long Covid, the tiredness, the fatigue, the breathlessness even at the least exertion. I hear about some employers demonstrating a significant lack of empathy for individual situations.

I will be eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, physios and all the support staff in Tallaght hospital for the battle they fought to keep me alive.

I am now fighting my own battle to improve, with the help of the staff of Peamount Healthcare, and expect that to be a long one.

I fear for those people who continue to ignore public health advice. People recovering from Covid need to speak out about their recovery. A study of recovery should be published regularly as a reminder that while progress is being made with the availability of the vaccines, the effects of Covid-19 will remain with us for a long time. – Yours, etc,

BARBARA

