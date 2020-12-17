Covid-19 response North and South

Sir, – I was saddened to see the chaotic scenes outside Antrim hospital with the large numbers being triaged and treated on the spot “Covid-19: Queues of ambulances at Antrim hospital as North’s health service comes under pressure”, irishtimes.com, December 15th). I can only assume Covid-19 is the main cause of this.

Every country wants to offer support to neighbours during any crisis.

However, I hope that the hospital beds and resources in the Republic of Ireland will not be called upon, or put under strain as a result of laxer restrictions in the North.

We worked hard here to protect our frontline staff and I hope this lack of a “one island” approach won’t jeopardise their situation. – Yours, etc,

JOAN BARRY,

Drumcondra, Dublin 9.