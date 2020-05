Sir, – Your headline warns us that “Covid-19 borrowings have to be repaid” (News, May 21st). When Fine Gael was elected into government in 2011, Irish general government debt was, according to the CSO, €190 billion; when it was reelected in 2016, the debt was up to €201 billion; and at the end of 2019 the debt stood at €204 billion. Governments do not repay debt, they roll it over. – Yours, etc,

JOHN J DRUMM,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4 .