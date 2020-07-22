Covid-19 and travel restrictions

Sir. – I’ve now finished my two weeks on returning from Vancouver, British Columbia, and despite furnishing my details on a form on arrival in Dublin Airport, no one contacted me by phone, or visited or even emailed to check on me during my time in quarantine.

Compare this to my arrival in Vancouver, when I was called by phone on two occasions to enquire if I was keeping well and emailed twice, warning me of my duties and penalties if I didn’t adhere to the rules.

That’s the difference between Ireland and a region in Canada, British Columbia, which had control over the virus, with just 3,200 confirmed cases and 189 deaths in a population of 5.07 million. – Yours, etc,

TONY MURPHY,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.