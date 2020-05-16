Court of public opinion

A chara, – I wish to protest that the Tennis Ireland guidelines for a preliminary return to tennis on Monday impose a total ban on those over 70.

This is blatant discrimination on the basis of age. It should have been sufficient to repeat the Government’s “strong advice” to cocoon.

Not all over-70s are the same.

As a very fit and active 71-year-old who is not allowed back to tennis (nor to golf due to the 5km limit), a 5km run followed by 18 holes of golf carrying my clubs was my normal Saturday morning routine up to recently. – Is mise,

MURT Ó SÉAGHDHA,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.