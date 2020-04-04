Courage of student nurses

Sir, – As nurses, we are writing to express our admiration of and gratitude to the country’s student nurses. It takes courage and dedication to step up and support the country in a time of crisis and student nurses are demonstrating great leadership and bravery in these challenging times.

We also believe the actions of the student nurses will inspire other students, from disciplines across the healthcare arena, where possible.

In this the World Health Organisation’s International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, we are honoured to have such committed student nurses among our ranks. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE CLUNE

MULVANEY, RGN,

Dr CATHERINE

O’NEILL, RGN,

Faculty of Nursing

and Midwifery,

Royal College

of Surgeons

in Ireland,

St Stephen’s Green,

Dublin 2.