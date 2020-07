A chara, – Now that the Government has issued a list of 15 countries which have a pandemic control report as good as, or better that ours, I wonder if they would produce and issue a 26-county, or maybe 32-county list showing which are the safest to worst counties in Ireland so we can avoid having our holidays in the those counties in which we are more at risk of catching the virus. – Is mise,

SEÁN O KIERSEY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.