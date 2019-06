Sir, – Well, at last we know what the backstop will cost us, since it is the main stumbling block to the UK accepting the terms of the withdrawal agreement: €30 billion over the next five years. And a devastated economy. And we will have to put up our own Border anyway.

But we should still stick to our guns – shouldn’t we? – Yours, etc,

TERRY PATTISON,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.