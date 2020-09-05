Counting the cost of receipts

Sir, – Rather than cribbing about the new regulations, we ought instead to demonstrate solidarity with restaurateurs and publicans and ensure that they do not have to keep mountains of records by instead sending our daily meal plan to our local Fianna Fáil TD.

Unfortunately I will not be able to practise what I preach as there are no Fianna Fáil TDs in my constituency and, after the recent pronouncements, I suspect that a generation may pass before the “Soldiers of Dietary” have one elected to office here again. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONLON,

The Gallops,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – I would suggest that the recording of what I have or have not eaten will have absolutely no impact on whether or not I have the misfortune to contract the virus so it is a waste of time and effort being foisted upon already hard-pressed businesses.

It is becoming clearer by the day that not one of our so-called betters has ever run a business. – Yours, etc,

ANTAINE O’DUIBHIR ,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Minister of State at the Department of Business Enterprise and Innovation Damien English says he wants proof of what we have eaten, and while the bar receipts prove what we ordered, it is not proof we have eaten it (“New pub rule ‘more hassle’ but will prove a person ate, says Minister”, News, September 4th).

Many people post pictures of their food on social media so perhaps patrons could send the picture of their food to the Department of Business, along with a second picture of the empty plate so it can be assured that we have eaten it. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, “It’s not what they ate, it’s proof that they did eat”, Damien English has said. This is nonsense! It’s only proof that they ordered and paid for food, but nobody can force them to actually swallow it. – Yours, etc,

ANNE STRAHAN,

Ballynonty,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – Has the Cabinet been replaced by the editorial board of Waterford Whispers News? – Yours, etc,

L KEANE,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I would like to let the Minister for Health know that I had two poached eggs on wholewheat toast this morning for breakfast. I am having a lunch meeting in an Italian restaurant where I will order my favourite pizza, for €14, with an extra topping of pineapple. I am living in hope that Covid-19 would have nothing to do with anyone who has pineapple on a pizza. I do this only in the national interest. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir,– Nobody likes to be watched while they eat. But to be watched for 28 days after you’ve enjoyed a meal could really stick in one’s craw. This is to help the hospitality sector? I think not! – Yours, etc,

PETER DECLAN

O’HALLORAN,

Belturbet,

Co Cavan.

Sir, – Are gardaí being asked to ensure that pub customers eat what has been put in front of them, or is the legislation just another dog’s dinner? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL MORAN,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – When asked in a radio interview who was to blame, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly replied that the pubs receipts debacle “is the responsibility of all of Government; it is an across-Government issue”. Does he mean that since everyone (in Government) is to blame, no one (in Government) is to blame? How convenient! – Yours, etc,

DÓNAL DENHAM,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Hall’s Pictorial Weekly now available daily. – Yours, etc,

RITA O’BRIEN,

Lucan, Co Dublin.

Sir, – As a pensioner, having to pay for a meal means the pub is out for a social outing. What idiots came up with this ludicrous rule? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK CUDDIHY,

Kilrush,

Co Clare.

Sir, – I’m glad that Fianna Fáil is keen for pubs to keep receipts. I’ve a feeling it will be getting one itself at the next election. – Yours, etc,

JB RYAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – The Minister for Silly Regulations has done it again.

I am asking the Government to open all the pubs and stop going on with silly regulations and telling me they are for my own good. They are only encouraging the people who are continually flouting the sensible regulations and giving them a reason for their behaviour. – Yours, etc,

PADDY HENNESSY,

Crumlin,

Dublin 12.

A chara, – Next thing they’ll be wanting to know what I had for my breakfast. – Is mise,

DONAL GRIFFIN,

Naas,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Further to “Watch out for the pork chop police on the scent of ¤9 meals” (Dáil Sketch, September 3rd), could Miriam Lord, and Mattie McGrath, share with us where we can get a pork chop meal for €9? – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – What a pity this bureaucratic piece of legislation had not been in force in Clifden not so long ago. It would have been an absorbing record. Stable doors and bolted horses. – Yours, etc,

ROBIN HARTE,

Strawberry Beds,

Co Dublin.