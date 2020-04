Sir, – For those obsessing about the exchequer costs (the bored commentariat?), I have two questions. How much did the bank bailouts cost and where did that money go? Answer those questions and compare these to the cost and destination of the current and projected spend and I think we can all relax a little and concentrate on the job in hand: dealing with the virus itself. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS JACKSON,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.