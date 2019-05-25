Councils spraying weedkiller

Sir, – Michael Gannon of Kilkenny criticises the use of chemicals by county councils to suppress weeds as a “lazy man’s attitude” (Letters, May 23rd).

Gardeners who work for county councils and other State institutions with extensive grounds, including hospitals, are forced to adopt this method of weed control because of staff cuts, not laziness.

The question that needs to be asked is, why are gardeners being forced to put their health at risk because each worker is now doing the job of many?

Either employ more gardeners, or let beds of wildflowers grow, let the insects breed and leave the fewer gardeners who are still employed to concentrate their labours on more productive gardening, not on barren strips of mown grass. – Yours, etc,

ERICA DEVINE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.