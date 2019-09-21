Councils and the housing crisis

A chara, – I agree with the calls by Cllr Dermot Lacey of Labour (Letters, September 20th) for an examination of the role of the Department of Housing and the Minister in creating the housing crisis.

Over the past decade, the department has centralised most powers relating to home building in itself.

As it has done so, this same decade has seen the construction of fewer social houses than any other since the State’s foundation.

It is also responsible for the more than 10,000 individuals who are in emergency accommodation right now.

For a local authority to build any houses, it still must go through a four-stage approval process from the department, taking on average two years.

Eoghan Murphy’s legacy will be to have been captured by his department, continuing its failed policies on housing and seeking to blame local councils even though he has further, stripped us of powers in this area.

Incidentally, he is also supposed to be the Minister for Local Government! – Is mise,

Cllr MALCOLM BYRNE,

( Fianna Fáil),

Gorey,

Co Wexford.