Council worker went the extra mile

Sir, – Last Friday morning I put a crumpled envelope into the bin outside Glenageary Dart station.

Not until I was in work in Dublin 4 later that morning did I realise that it contained a sum of money that was gathered after a whip-round by my work colleagues and gifted to me as a “leaving the job” gesture.

I telephoned Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council from work to ask for advice and I am still astounded that they were able to call out to the bin in question, search through it and retrieve the envelope.

Not only that, but the gentlemen who retrieved the envelope literally went the extra mile and delivered the envelope into the letter box at my house over a mile away from the Dart station. I would like to express my astonishment and extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people in Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. – Yours, etc,

CATHAL KELLY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.