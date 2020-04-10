Could South boost testing in North?

Sir, – Newton Emerson’s column (Opinion, April 9th) asking the Irish Government “about that money you promised us” under the New Decade, New Deal agreement was timely.

Given the renewed spats in the Northern Ireland Assembly between the DUP and Sinn Féin over handling the Corvid-19 pandemic, and its implications for public health on both sides of the Border, could the Irish Government at least be of assistance in this area?

The Assembly has no option but to follow UK health guidelines if it wants exchequer funding. If the Irish Government could offer to provide a funding supplement to boost testing levels North of the Border to match those on the southern side, would that not benefit everyone on this island in the long term and show we are prepared to put our money where our mouth is? – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG YEATES,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.