Cost of deal with private hospitals

Sir, – The fact that the State’s deal effectively to take over 19 private hospitals for €119 million of taxpayers’ money and to reimburse the existing pay of the top management by up to €200,000 a year was subject to a confidential clause has to raise serious concerns (News, April 17th).

We have seen the same secrecy involved in the costs relating to the co-location of the National Maternity Hospital to the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group’s site.

Our Taoiseach had promised a new era of government transparency and accountability when he assumed office.

However, when it comes to the Government doing deals with the private sector, the public are not to be informed or trusted for some secretive reasons. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The Taoiseach says a “bill of €115 million a month” is “an accurate estimate ” of the cost of the lease of the hospitals!

This leaves the whole future cost of the deal open to all sorts of figures. – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.