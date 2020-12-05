Cosmetic changes

Sir, – While supermarkets seem to be waking up to their customers’ need for less, and more sustainable, packaging, one industry seems to be remaining deaf to this trend (“Sick of Plastic campaign urges supermarkets to eliminate waste”, December 4th).

The cosmetics industry still insists on elaborate double packaging.

Even some of the cheapest jars of face cream still come in a box, and very few of the containers are biodegradable.

There’s a throwaway attitude to even the smallest items; eyebrow pencils, for example, no longer come with refills.

Perhaps we should put some pressure on this industry to reform? – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.