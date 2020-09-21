Sir, – It is encouraging to know that the Quakers’ event facilitated by Mediation NI at Corrymeela in the early 1990s “detonated a few myths” for the Taoiseach and the unionists and loyalists with whom he met, and shapes his thinking about cross-border connections to this day (“Taoiseach stresses immediate need to forge trust with unionists and Stormont”, September 14th).

Thanks to partners across the island, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Corrymeela continues to carry out the type of work the Taoiseach describes. Our movement draws from the belief that “together is better”, and we are confident in the power that arises from relationships built on mutual respect, trust and co-operation rather than fear.

In these Brexit times, there is much uncertainty and divergent opinion about the future best interests of this island. Corrymeela remains convinced about the benefit of leaders and activists taking opportunities to be together informally away from the public eye so that greater understanding grows out of deeper conversations.

We look forward to working with interested parties both north and south to ensure that future discussions about “a shared island” value the many voices and perspectives we benefit from hearing.

As the Taoiseach’s example from Corrymeela demonstrates, relationships of trust between leaders on this island can encourage all of us to live and work well together. – Yours, etc,

ALEXANDER WIMBERLY,

The Corrymeela

Community,

Ballycastle,

Co Antrim.