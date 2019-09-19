Corporate tax avoidance

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole was spot on in his denunciation of Irish facilitation of mind-boggling tax evasion and shadow banking (“Ireland’s Apple appeal is a disastrous miscalculation”, Opinion & Analysis, September 17th).

Until there is a peaceful populist campaign against this, there is little chance of genuine reform. As many of the wealthy and powerful are wedded to a greed-driven form of capitalism, it is highly unlikely this will ever gain traction. – Yours, etc,

PAUL CONNOLLY,

Cavan.