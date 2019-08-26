Corporate nonsense

Sir, – What a refreshingly plain-speaking opinion piece last Monday by Una Mullally on the phenomenon of hyperbole that is WeWork/WeCompany and its imminent initial public share offering (“Tech sector is not being held to account for its nonsense”, Opinion & Analysis, August 19th).

The emperor’s new clothes come to mind amid the incredible marketing spin and hype, not to mention the massive amounts of free media coverage that this organisation has managed to generate.

We in Carmichael, a shared office accommodation hub in Smithfield in Dublin for 45 charities since 1990, have looked on in amazement at the guff and spin generated by and for this company and at the eye-watering numbers that defy logic.

Well done to your columnist for calling it what it is. – Is mise,

DIARMAID Ó CORRBUÍ,

Chief Executive,

Carmichael,

North Brunswick Street,

Dublin 7.