Coronavirus – responding to crisis

Sir, – Kathy Sheridan is right about “the country to the west of us, where thanks to the leader of the free world, many conservative Americans believe that Covid-19 is a Democratic hoax designed to steal the presidency from Donald Trump” (“We are about to find out a lot about ourselves”, Opinion & Analysis, March 11th).

Indeed, Mr Trump’s astonishing cynicism was on full display when saying he would rather people remain onboard a cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which was denied entry to San Francisco than see an increase in the total of US coronavirus infections. “I like the numbers being where they are”, the US president said crassly.

Scott Becker, chief executive of the US Association of Public Health Laboratories, has likened coronavirus testing to “the lights coming on across the country”. It allows the authorities to know where the virus is strongest.

However, renowned US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant says: “South Korea has done 3,500 tests per million population. The US has done five tests per million population . . . I think if you look at those two numbers, they represent the two sides of good and bad response”.

Irish people have often been in awe of the US. But, for once, we are better off looking east rather than west for a guide on how best to respond to this unprecedented crisis. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Our Taoiseach says that the coronavirus crisis will not be like anything we have seen in living memory, and I fear he is right.

Why then at this very critical time does he think it is right for him to jet off to Washington to present a bowl of shamrock to the US president?

I also understand that the Tánaiste has plans to travel to New York for St Patrick’s Day, and I have to ask the same question as to why he thinks he should go there at this time of concern and worry for so many old and vulnerable Irish citizens?

Politics would seem to be trumping common sense, and I suggest that Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney might be better advised to remain at the helm here in Ireland where events unprecedented in modern times present a very serious threat to the health of the nation and are evolving at an alarming speed. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As a frequent traveller on public transport, particularly on Luas and Dublin Bus, I notice that a large proportion of commuters do not cover their mouths when coughing, sneezing or yawning on these services.

Could the relevant operators please put messages on Luas platform and bus departure notice boards to advise travellers to do this? We also need onboard announcements.

It would be particularly effective on the Luas and would be a welcome and effective change from the inane “Please move down the tram”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN LAWLOR,

Ballinteer

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Journalists have been assiduous in seeking out all the details that are available on Covid-19. In some cases, the more negative the news the better.

Of course, we need to be informed, but in the public interest, wouldn’t it be useful, and a bit hopeful, to hear how many people have made a full recovery? – Yours, etc,

TERESA

GRAHAM,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.