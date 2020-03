Sir, – I was happy to read Dr Muiris Houston’s article “Myths spreading faster than virus” (Analysis, February 29th) also Dr Chris Luke’s letter to the editor (February 20th).

Finally some non-hysteria and facts about the coronavirus and some good common sense about “self-care”. Thank you! – Yours, etc,

AISLING DALY,

Tullamore,

Co Offaly.