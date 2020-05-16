Coronavirus and meat plants

Sir, – The increasing number of workers in meat factories being tested positive for Covid-19 is alarming. Up to 600 and counting, with 12 clusters across the country (News, May 15th).

Why are plants allowed to continue processing even when people are being infected?

The statement by the representative body, Meat Industry Ireland, that its members had introduced “a very substantial suite of protective measures in processing plants ” is not being borne out by the facts emerging! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray ,

Co Wicklow.