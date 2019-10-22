Cork Airport and passenger numbers

Sir, – Contrary to Tom Tiernan’s letter (October 21st), Shannon Airport is not the State’s second-largest airport; that ranking is held by Cork Airport. Cork Airport is 28 per cent larger than Shannon Airport in terms of passenger numbers, as Cork welcomed 2.39 million passengers last year, while Shannon welcomed 1.86 million passengers. Cork Airport will further strengthen its position this year, as its passenger numbers have increased by 9 per cent in the year to date. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN CULLINANE,

Head of Communications,

Cork Airport.