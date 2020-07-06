Convention Centre and the Oireachtas

Sir, – Further to a recent letter (July 3rd), both the Dáil and Seanad Éireann decided to move their plenary sessions to the Convention Centre Dublin arising from the simple need to implement the two-metre social distancing rule, in particular, during important votes.

The Convention Centre Dublin has been made available to the Oireachtas at no cost.

The Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Seán Ó Fearghail TD, the Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Senator Mark Daly, and the Houses of the Oireachtas Service are extremely grateful to the board of directors, the management and staff of the Convention Centre Dublin for the support and generous assistance given during the Covid-19 pandemic. – Yours, etc,

DEREK DIGNAM,

Head of Communications,

Houses of the Oireachtas,

Leinster House, Dublin 2.