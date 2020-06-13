Controversial flags

Sir, – I was delighted to read that Cork GAA has banned the Confederate flag from games. A symbol of a racist regime has no place in the GAA (“Cork GAA to confiscate Confederate flags from fans attending matches”, News, June 12th).

However, I wonder if it will take similar action against those who carry the war flag of imperial Japan, which is also regularly seen at Cork matches. This flag represents a regime that killed millions of people and laid waste to much of Asia. Ignorance of its true meaning is no excuse. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN DUFFY,

Bogotá,

Colombia.