Sir, – I note in Sports Monday (March 16th) that ”Horse Racing Ireland hasn’t ruled out advising Irish-trained horses not to travel overseas to race ”. Nice to see the horses being consulted for once! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Of all the forms of online gambling, betting on “virtual” horses is surely the daftest. It’s the virtual jockeys that I feel sorry for. – Yours, etc,

D MAGUIRE,

Dublin 8.