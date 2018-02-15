Consultants and badges

Sir, – The suggestion that certain hospital consultants wear badges declaring that they don’t meet the qualification criteria for the post of hospital consultant is an extraordinary one (News, February 13th). Why not take a leaf from the practices of bygone days? We could ask them to ring a bell as they walk down hospital corridors and shout, “Unqualified! Unqualified!” – Yours, etc,

Sir, – The suggestion that the 73 hospital consultants who do not possess the minimum criteria for their appointment as hospital consultants should wear a badge stating this deficiency is unworkable.

What kind of person would agree to wear a badge for the 30 or more years duration of their appointment, stating that they are unqualified for the post?

What patients would place their trust and confidence in a hospital consultant wearing such a badge? Would the same people board a plane if the pilot wore a badge stating that he was unqualified for the role?

And finally, what does it say about any organisation that would make such appointments in the first place, and then expect the appointees to wear such a badge? The badge suggestion is further evidence that health management needs significant improvement. – Yours, etc,

LESLIE LAWLESS,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – An Irish solution to an Irish problem. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.