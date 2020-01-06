Consultant pay dispute

Sir, – I have read with interest reports of threatened industrial action by the Irish Medical Organisation in relation to consultant pay (“Hospital doctors vote ‘overwhelmingly’ for strike action”, News, December 17th). Although the IMO has balloted on this issue, it remains unclear how many consultants are actually members of that union.

Furthermore, it seems non-consultant hospital doctors also voted on this issue. Given that many of these colleagues will never be consultants, it is difficult to understand why the ballot was extended to them.

In any case, it seems certain the Government will restore pay parity for all specialists who dedicate themselves entirely to the HSE-run shambles better known as “public hospital medicine”. Under these circumstances, it will be difficult for the IMO to justify strike action on the basis of upholding private practice rights, although I admit it would be mildly amusing to watch my left-wing colleagues defending industrial action in such a scenario.

As this is unlikely, we can assume the actions of the IMO will ensure that the Sláintecare plan moves forward, a prospect I regard as a potential disaster for both our health service and our economy.

In reality, even if merited, no amount of pay raises for consultants alters the fact that the HSE is an institutionally inept organisation seemingly incapable of running an efficient health service despite an enormous budget. This situation will only worsen if Sláintecare is introduced, as many more Irish people are forced to depend upon a heavily unionised public sector, leading to even more trolley-based suffering. Billions of euro will thus be spent turning a healthcare crisis into an utter catastrophe.

I believe the excellence and efficiency of the private sector should be made fully available to all citizens, regardless of means. Only then will we achieve true healthcare equality in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

Dr RUAIRI

HANLEY, MICGP

Gibbstown,

Navan,

Co Meath.