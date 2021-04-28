Constitution and women in the home

Sir, – I was very pleased to see the recommendation from the Citizens’ Assembly to remove the clause on women’s place being in the home. In support of the cause for gender equality, and in line with Catherine Day’s call for “big changes that can make Ireland a better and more gender-equal place to live for all of us” (Opinion, April 26th), may I suggest a simpler amendment to Article 41.2 of the Constitution by replacing the words “woman” by “man” and “mothers”by “fathers”. We could review the effect of these changes 84 years from now. My guess is that they will be profound. – Yours, etc,

ANNE NOLAN,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.