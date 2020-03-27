Constitution and homelessness crisis

Sir, – The Simon Communities of Ireland welcome the legislation before the Dáil to enact a ban on evictions and a rent freeze. While this move is welcome and will prevent more people experiencing the threat of homelessness during this present crisis, we must acknowledge the plight of those who already find themselves in that position.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency, the Simon Communities have been working tirelessly in close collaboration with local authorities and HSE to ensure the health and safety of the thousands of people in need of supports. In these unimaginable times, people without a place to call home are facing even greater adversity.

The Taoiseach has stated that the emergency legislation Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill 2020, which is to keep people out of homelessness, is constitutional, as “This is a situation where the common good applies”.

We in the Simon Communities of Ireland are firmly of the view that preventing homelessness is always in the common good and that the Constitution should never be a barrier. – Yours, etc,

WAYNE STANLEY,

Simon Communities

of Ireland,

Exchequer Street,

Dublin 2.