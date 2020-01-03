Conserving water

Sir, – Probably the greatest misfortune that has afflicted our country since its foundation has been and still is that of failure at the highest level to lead by good example. That reality is clearly highlighted by Matthew A Harmey (Letters, December 31st), who writes of the overlooked potential by Government to maximise our State buildings to host many solar roof panels.

Those large public buildings and indeed many others have also enormous potential for the development of water harvesting on a grand scale.

Such a programme would not only give good example to the general public but it would also help to some degree to reduce the water shortage crisis that sometimes besets our capital city.

At this time when all but the most foolhardy accept the reality of rapid climate change, it is most certainly not just opportune but of vital importance to make fullest use of all the naturally occurring gifts of nature. It is high time that the talking and far-distant promises were replaced by a new-year commitment to immediate positive action and good leadership. – Yours, etc,

Cllr MICHAEL GLEESON,

Clasheen,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.