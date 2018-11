Sir, – With the marking of the 100th anniversary of the ending of “The Great War”, it was noticeable that conscientious objectors were forgotten. These people should be remembered for their brave stance against the futility of war. The imperialist war sent millions to their deaths. Objectors saw through the propaganda of the time and often paid a heavy price. Their bravery should not be forgotten. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’BRIEN,

Dublin 24.